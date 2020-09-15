Pa. Dept. of Health: Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 15, that there are 1,151 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 146,214.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Centre is reporting an increase of 212 cases and Philadelphia is reporting a two-day increase of 197 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 8 and September 14 is 168,375 with 5,200 positive cases. There were 22,085 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 14. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,875 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of six new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,695,284 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 169 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 15, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/15/20 – 1,151

9/14/20 – 620

9/13/20 – 638

9/12/20 – 920

9/11/20 – 1,008

9/10/20 – 587

9/09/20 – 931

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 384 2 386 13 Butler 938 7 945 21 Clarion 112 0 112 3 Clearfield 286 2 288 1 Crawford 254 3 257 3 Elk 66 0 66 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 534 19 553 11 Jefferson 101 3 104 2 McKean 48 3 51 2 Mercer 656 3 659 13 Venango 77 0 77 1 Warren 41 2 43 1

County Case Counts to Date