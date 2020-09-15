 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pa. Dept. of Health: Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 @ 01:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 15, that there are 1,151 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 146,214.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Centre is reporting an increase of 212 cases and Philadelphia is reporting a two-day increase of 197 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 8 and September 14 is 168,375 with 5,200 positive cases. There were 22,085 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 14. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,875 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of six new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,695,284 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 169 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 15, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/15/20 – 1,151
9/14/20 – 620
9/13/20 – 638
9/12/20 – 920
9/11/20 – 1,008
9/10/20 – 587
9/09/20 – 931

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  384 2 386 13
Butler  938 7 945 21
Clarion  112 0 112 3
Clearfield  286 2 288 1
Crawford  254 3 257 3
Elk  66 0 66 2
Forest  14 0 14 0
Indiana  534 19 553 11
Jefferson  101 3 104 2
McKean  48 3 51 2
Mercer  656 3 659 13
Venango  77 0 77 1
Warren  41 2 43 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 749 14353
Allegheny 11358 159903
Armstrong 386 6139
Beaver 1796 18194
Bedford 213 4072
Berks 6641 45217
Blair 536 15348
Bradford 114 6773
Bucks 8349 87032
Butler 945 20171
Cambria 527 21548
Cameron 8 413
Carbon 439 8561
Centre 1449 21233
Chester 6321 73508
Clarion 112 2929
Clearfield 288 6486
Clinton 176 3813
Columbia 843 7061
Crawford 257 7793
Cumberland 1696 26441
Dauphin 3597 39822
Delaware 10967 97112
Elk 66 2295
Erie 1435 25257
Fayette 750 14095
Forest 14 701
Franklin 1677 18622
Fulton 41 1114
Greene 160 3879
Huntingdon 393 5203
Indiana 553 8165
Jefferson 104 3121
Juniata 169 2050
Lackawanna 2329 28601
Lancaster 7354 70521
Lawrence 487 7144
Lebanon 1857 17702
Lehigh 5409 54288
Luzerne 3966 41886
Lycoming 596 11998
McKean 51 4010
Mercer 659 10741
Mifflin 198 5972
Monroe 1766 21093
Montgomery 11710 133040
Montour 161 7564
Northampton 4277 50154
Northumberland 811 10517
Perry 190 3643
Philadelphia 30550 251856
Pike 557 5909
Potter 25 1037
Schuylkill 1044 17332
Snyder 224 3083
Somerset 195 9463
Sullivan 10 424
Susquehanna 288 4004
Tioga 53 2964
Union 439 9448
Venango 77 4302
Warren 43 3202
Washington 1232 23191
Wayne 204 5630
Westmoreland 1993 39941
Wyoming 72 2574
York 4258 53626

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 33 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 71 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,993 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,787 cases among employees, for a total of 26,780 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,300 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,159 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.