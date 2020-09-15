State Police Seeking Information on Damage to Billboard in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on an incident where a billboard in Paint Township was damaged.

According to police, around 7:05 p.m. on August 22, three unknown individuals cut the straps to a billboard sign on U.S. 322 near Fiberboard Road in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a Toyota Corolla, and there was approximately $56.00 damage to the billboard straps.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

