Venango County Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Route 208

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 208 on Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:54 p.m. on Friday, September 11, on Route 208, just south of Papa Lane, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 57-year-old Richard R. King, of Reno, was operating a 2004 Kawasaki Vulcan, traveling south on Route 208 at a high rate of speed, when he crossed the double yellow line. The motorcycle crossed the opposite lane, then went over the fog line, and hit a ditch before entering a field on the east side of the road. The motorcycle came to a final rest approximately 300 feet into the field.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported King to Clarion Hospital for injuries to his right leg.

He was cited for a traffic violation.


