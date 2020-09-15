 

Wheel Falls Off Vehicle, Causes Crash in Monroe Township

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a crash occurred on Friday afternoon in Monroe Township after a wheel came off a vehicle while it was traveling on South Reidsburg Road.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, September 11, on South Reidsburg Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

A 2008 Ford Escape was traveling east on South Reidsburg Road negotiating a straight portion of the roadway when the left front wheel fell off the vehicle. The driver felt the wheel hit the left front fender of the vehicle and brought the vehicle to a stop, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The left front fender of the vehicle sustained minor damage.

The name of the driver was not released.


