Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light south wind.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 38.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

