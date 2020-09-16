Clarion Borough Council Approves Change to Stormwater Grant Project

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough council approved the elimination of one of the original five projects planned for the PA Small Water and Sewer Grant Project on Tuesday evening.

The change was made due to a shortfall in the funding that required a decision on which of the projects to eliminate from the plan for the grant money.

Councilmember Ben Aaron opened the topic with a recommendation from the Stormwater Authority.

“(The Stormwater Authority) discussed the two projects brought up by EADS for possible elimination and decided to recommend that Emerson Way be excluded from the list of projects at this time under the grant.”

According to Aaron, Emerson Way was the Authority’s choice for elimination due to the complexity of the project and the fact that it could have more fluctuating costs.

“That one gives the greatest risk of an overage. You never know what you may get into with that one,” he noted.

Borough Coordinator Todd Colosimo noted the Emerson Way project is more specialized than the other projects on the list for the grant.

“It’s going to take a specialized contractor,” Colosimo said.

Aaron then made a motion to eliminate Emerson Way from the grant project, and the motion passed in a unanimous vote.

Colosimo then asked the council to also add another $2,000.00 to the match for the grant project, for administrative costs. A motion to add the additional funds was made and also passed in a unanimous vote.

According to Colosimo, the total grant is $391,053.00, and the match from the borough for construction and engineering is $69,021.00, plus the additional $2,000.00 for administrative costs, bringing the total match to $71,021.00, and the total project to $462,074.00.

Colosimo also noted the match totals 18.2 percent of the project, which more than meets the 15 percent match requirement for the grant.

The four project sites that are included in Clarion Borough’s PA Small Water and Sewer Grant Project are stormwater projects on Sunset Drive, Whitehill Place, Boundary Street, and Tippin Drive.

