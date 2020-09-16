Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Muffins

Before summer ends, try these scrumptious raspberry muffins!

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder



1/3 cup shortening1 cup sugar2 eggs, lightly beaten1/2 cup milk1 teaspoon vanilla extract1 to 2 cups fresh or frozen raspberriesAdditional sugar

Directions

Combine flour and baking powder; set aside. In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar. Add eggs; mix well. Combine milk and vanilla; add to creamed mixture alternately with flour mixture. Fold in the raspberries. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes or until center of muffin springs back when lightly touched.

