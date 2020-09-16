 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Muffins

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Before summer ends, try these scrumptious raspberry muffins!

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder

1/3 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 to 2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries
Additional sugar

Directions

Combine flour and baking powder; set aside. In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar. Add eggs; mix well. Combine milk and vanilla; add to creamed mixture alternately with flour mixture. Fold in the raspberries. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes or until center of muffin springs back when lightly touched.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


