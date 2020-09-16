Clarion County Republican Committee Fall Picnic Set for Thursday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee will be holding their annual Fall Picnic on Thursday, September 17.

(Archived Photo from the Clarion County Republican Committee Facebook page)

The picnic will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.

The committee will furnish two meats, table service, and beverages.

Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share.

There will be speakers and door prizes.

Voter registration forms will be available.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.