 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Republican Committee Fall Picnic Set for Thursday

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

109874365_3098126870308904_8425822350884729306_oCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee will be holding their annual Fall Picnic on Thursday, September 17.

(Archived Photo from the Clarion County Republican Committee Facebook page)

The picnic will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.

The committee will furnish two meats, table service, and beverages.

Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share.

There will be speakers and door prizes.

Voter registration forms will be available.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.