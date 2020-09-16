Environmental Quality Board Approves Proposed Climate Change Regulation

– The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board (EQB) has voted to promulgate a regulation to limit carbon pollution from power plants.

The proposed regulation will be reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General and a public comment and participation period will be announced at a later date. The vote in the EQB was 13 to 6.

Under the proposed regulation, electric power plants that emit carbon dioxide will be required to obtain credits compatible with other states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Modeling from DEP shows that participating in RGGI will decrease climate change-causing carbon dioxide pollution as well as generate new jobs and reduce air pollution-related illnesses.

“This is an important step for Pennsylvania’s efforts to combat climate change, which is already having and will continue to have a dramatic effect on Pennsylvania,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “This is incredibly important and we are looking forward to hearing from the people of Pennsylvania about this effort.”

Electricity generation is one of the leading sources of carbon dioxide emissions in Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth is a leading emissions source in the country. The proposed regulation would reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 188 million tons between 2022 (when the regulation would go into effect) and 2030.

In addition, other benefits of RGGI for Pennsylvania include: