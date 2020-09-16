Featured Local Job: Receptionist/Customer Service Representative

Siegel Insurance is looking for a Receptionist/Customer Service Representative to represent our agency.

As a Receptionist for Siegel Insurance, you will serve as the first point of contact for our customers. Qualifying candidates must have a positive attitude, excellent communication skills both in-person and via the telephone, and be highly organized with the ability to multi-task effectively and efficiently. Professionalism and integrity are key characteristics that should accompany the candidate as well.

As a Customer Service Representative, the following duties include but are not limited to: welcoming guests and greeting clients who visit and phone the company; coordinating front-desk activities, receiving and processing insurance payments; and answering and redirecting telephone calls. To be a successful receptionist, a pleasant and energetic personality is a must, as well as being able to maintain confidentiality of our clients and their personal information.

This position is a full-time position, with working hours as Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM. A competitive salary is offered, and benefits are available.

Interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter to Siegel Insurance at: 10670 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254; or via email at team@siegelinsurance.net. EOE



