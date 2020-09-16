Hazel Ruth Stuart, 85, of Spruce St. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville after a lengthy illness.

She was born on Saturday, January 26, 1935, in Buffalo, NY the daughter of the late Charles Franklin Hilliard and Nancy Ruth Carrier Hilliard.

Hazel worked as an LPN at the Brookville Hospital retiring after 27 years of service to the hospital and her patients. She was originally a member and raised her children in the First Baptist Church in Brookville, then became a longtime member of the Free United Methodist Church in Brookville.

Upon retiring she loved to volunteer and be involved with various organizations around the Brookville community, enjoyed Southern Gospel music, spending time with her friends, but most of all she loved and held a special relationship with her family especially her sisters, daughters, and grandchildren which she loved very much.

Hazel is survived by her 2 daughters – Darlene Nomura (husband Cheseki) of Yokohama, Japan, and Susan Neill (husband Andy) of Sigel, PA, and 1 son – David Myers of Virginia, 2 Sisters – Vada Moore and Dorothy Shaffer both of Punxsutawney, PA, 2 Brothers – Paul Hilliard of Tennessee and Ralph Hilliard of Mary 4 grandchildren – Crystal and Clarese Neill, Courtney Lawson, and Jonathan Nomura, and 2 Great-Grandchildren – Ally June and Xavier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 Brothers – Bob and Ron Hilliard.

Because of our current circumstances, private family services were held the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville, PA with the Rev. J. Ray Baker presiding, and interment was in the Coolspring Cemetery, Oliver Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

The family request memorial donations in Hazel’s memory be made to the Rebecca M. Arthur’s Memorial Library – 223 Valley St. Brookville, PA 15825, of to any of our local Fire Departments.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.