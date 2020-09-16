Hotel Tax Committee Requests Printing of 8,000 Clarion County Brochures

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two recommendations from the Clarion County Hotel Tax Committee were presented to the Clarion County Commissioners at Tuesday morning’s work session.

One request for approval was to continue to advertise with PA on Display at selected rest areas and all Welcome Centers in Pennsylvania.

Another request for approval was presented for the printing/updating of 8,000 Clarion County brochures and the printing of 10,000 Foxburg rack cards for distribution for the PA on Display contract. The estimated cost of printing is up to $5,000.00.

Commissioners cannot approve anything at a work session and will likely take action at next Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Also discussed was a proposal to waive GIS Data fees for LAIRD Recreation and Land Planning Services, LLC for Piney Rail Riders Corridor Map to use in the preparation of a base map to conduct a feasibility study.

A contract on behalf of CYS with Goodwill Industries of North Central PA for Independent Living Service – Driver Education Training is under consideration. The cost is $60.00 per hour with a county match of 13.46 percent.

Another CYS contract under consideration is with the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer – Independent Living Service at a cost of $60.00 per hour as needed with a county match of 13.46 percent.

