Jefferson County Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Five-Year-Old Boy

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old child.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Brady Aaron Fleming, of Brookville, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11, on the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1– Sexual Assault, Felony 2– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1– Indecent Assault-Without Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in Punxsutawney Borough.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 26, Punxsutawney Borough Police received a Childline report from the Jefferson County District Attorney that indicated a known five-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by Brady Aaron Fleming at a residence on Penn Street in Punxsutawney Borough.

During a forensic interview at Western Pa. Cares for Kids, the victim indicated that he was in the bathroom getting cleaned up when Fleming used a toy to anally penetrate him, according to the complaint.

Fleming was interviewed about the incident on September 11.

Fleming reportedly initially denied that he did anything to the victim to harm him in any way, then stated there were several accusations claiming another juvenile had been acting out in a sexual manner toward the victim. He provided police with a written statement regarding his knowledge of sexual acts between the victim and the other juvenile, according to the complaint.

Fleming was then questioned about evidence that was obtained against him, and he then reportedly stated he “needed help” and asked to contact his previous treatment center to get help for his actions, the complaint indicates.

When further questioned, Fleming admitted to the act that the victim described, the complaint states.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on September 22, with Judge Mizerock presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

