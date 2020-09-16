Justin “Mike” Michael Waters

Justin Michael Waters, 33, of Greeley, Colorado, tragically left this world too soon on Sunday, June 14.

Mike was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania to David Waters on August 19, 1986. He graduated from Cranberry High School in 2004 and packed a duffle bag and made his way to Colorado. It was there that he met and later married the love of his life, Nicole Waters (Walling) of Greeley in 2011. They welcomed their pride and joy, Grayson Waters, in September of 2012.

Mike was the hardest working man most people will ever know. He was brilliant in the field of iron work and safety. Throughout his career, Mike was proud to work for LPR Construction, Naill Services, Flatiron Construction, and most recently, Derr and Gruenewald Construction. Mike’s work often took him and sometimes Nikki across the US, living in Alabama where they had friends become family; Florida, California, Oregon, and many other places. He believed each day was an opportunity to #getafterit. He worked hard and played harder, truly living his life to the fullest and encouraging others to do the same.

He loved dirt bike riding, snowmobiling, mountain biking, jiu jitsu, weightlifting, boating, being with his family and friends, traveling, big trucks, steak, and cold beer. Mike knew no fear in any aspect of life. He was wise beyond his years and as genuine as they come. Mike never knew a stranger, only someone he just hadn’t met yet. He had a magnetic personality and people just couldn’t help but love him. Mike was always smiling and laughing, and his optimism was contagious.

Mike was extremely inspiring, always motivated to do more, and to be more. It was his mission to instill good morals and values in his son, and Mike taught him to be generous with every opportunity, whether it was a friend or stranger. He was known to always be available to lend a hand or help anyone in need, and he had the heart of a giant. Even in death, he still seems 10 feet tall and invincible.

Mike is survived by his wife Nikki and son Grayson, father David Waters and fiancé Cindy Phillippi of Cranberry, PA, brothers Eric and Josh Waters of PA, grandparents Tony and Dot Davis of PA, father in-law Jim Walling and mother-in law Christy Walling, and an extended group of family.

A celebration of life will be held at The Z Ranch Event Center 29251 CR 53, Greeley 80631 Saturday June 20th, from 10am-2pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Mike to The Grayson Michael Waters Benefit Fund at First Bank 4322 W 9th St Rd in Greeley. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude for the continued love and support.

To share a memory online, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.