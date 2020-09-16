Michael D. Pollock, 56, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Aug. 9, 1964 in Butler, to Stanley D. and Karen (Corliss) Pollock.

Michael was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area. He graduated from Union High School in 1982 then attended Triangle Tech in DuBois for Carpentry. He graduated in 1993 from Vale Tech in Blairsville for Auto Body. After graduation, Michael established his business Pollock Auto Body. In 2002, Mike and his brother Jeff founded Pollock Towing.

Michael was a member of the Rimersburg Fire Dept. and the Rimersburg Fire Police. He was a NASCAR fan and liked to go to car shows with his 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8. He enjoyed riding side by sides and going to Benezette to watch the elk.

His memory will be cherished by his mother, Karen (Corliss) Pollock of Rimersburg; his fiancée, Laurie Heasley of Strattanville and her son Doug Heasley and fiancée, Shannon Myers of Beachwood, OH; a brother, Jeffrey Pollock and wife, Amy, of Rimersburg; nephew, Brody Pollock and companion, Paige Wolf of Franklin, MA; niece, Brooke Shirey and husband, Brenton of Rimersburg; great-niece, Braylee Shirey and great-nephew, Broxon Shirey.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Stanley “Denny” Pollock who passed away on April 27, 2017.

Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Michael’s honor to Rimersburg Cemetery Association, 8768 Cemetery Ln, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Michael’s family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

