Morgan Roos

Morgan Tiffany Roos, 26, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

She was born in Franklin on December 28, 1993, to Robert C. Roos and Debra A. (Curran) Beach. Morgan attended Christian Life Academy and graduated from Oil City High School in 2012. She grew up in the Free Methodist Church of Oil City.

Morgan was a creative soul and loved music, all types of art, and being in nature. Her passion was for tattooing, and she reached her goal of becoming a tattoo artist. She was currently employed as a tattoo artist with Nemesis Studios Tattoo in Oil City.

Morgan is survived by her dad, Robert C. Roos of Oil City; her mom, Debra A. Beach and her husband Kevin of Seneca; and five siblings: Michelle Fair of Franklin and her children Hannah and Sarah; Ryan Roos of Seneca and his children Arthur, William, and Connor; Alex Roos of Oil City; Rich Roos and his wife Jamie of Seneca and their children Austin and Jenna; and Joe Roos of Maryland and his daughter Reagan. Her two very close friends survive, Aurora Dechant of Oil City, and Mallory Boocks of Pittsburgh; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jason Fair; her maternal grandmother, Rose Curran; her paternal grandparents, Robert and Marion Roos; her aunt, Sarah Roos; and two “honorary grandfathers,” Karl Stoltenburg and Rev. Andrew Jalosky.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Friday (Sept. 18) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service to celebrate Morgan’s life will follow in the funeral home Friday at 4 p.m. with Revs. J. Edward and Sharon Shreffler, of The Crossing Free Methodist Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

Memorial donations and online condolences may be made by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.