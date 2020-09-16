Pa. Dept. of Health: 776 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 16, that there are 776 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 146,990.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 9 and September 15 is 173,790 with 5,855 positive cases. There were 24,442 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,903 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,708,131 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 205 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 16, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/16/20 – 776

9/15/20 – 1,151

9/14/20 – 620

9/13/20 – 638

9/12/20 – 920

9/11/20 – 1,008

9/10/20 – 587

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 386 8 394 15 Butler 945 11 956 22 Clarion 112 0 112 3 Clearfield 288 4 292 1 Crawford 257 6 263 3 Elk 66 0 66 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 553 15 568 12 Jefferson 104 3 107 2 McKean 51 0 51 2 Mercer 659 3 662 13 Venango 77 2 79 1 Warren 43 -1* 42 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County decreased from 43 on 9/15/20 to 42 on 9/16/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date