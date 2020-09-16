 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 776 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 16, that there are 776 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 146,990.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 9 and September 15 is 173,790 with 5,855 positive cases. There were 24,442 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,903 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,708,131 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 205 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 16, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/16/20 – 776
9/15/20 – 1,151
9/14/20 – 620
9/13/20 – 638
9/12/20 – 920
9/11/20 – 1,008
9/10/20 – 587

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  386 8 394 15
Butler  945 11 956 22
Clarion  112 0 112 3
Clearfield  288 4 292 1
Crawford  257 6 263 3
Elk  66 0 66 2
Forest  14 0 14 0
Indiana  553 15 568 12
Jefferson  104 3 107 2
McKean  51 0 51 2
Mercer  659 3 662 13
Venango  77 2 79 1
Warren  43 -1* 42 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County decreased from 43 on 9/15/20 to 42 on 9/16/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 758 14429
Allegheny 11431 161074
Armstrong 394 6171
Beaver 1804 18382
Bedford 219 4117
Berks 6700 45648
Blair 537 15452
Bradford 116 6793
Bucks 8359 87638
Butler 956 20341
Cambria 528 21678
Cameron 8 415
Carbon 439 8605
Centre 1508 21479
Chester 6362 73989
Clarion 112 2943
Clearfield 292 6519
Clinton 176 3838
Columbia 847 7106
Crawford 263 7819
Cumberland 1701 26955
Dauphin 3620 40394
Delaware 11006 97902
Elk 66 2307
Erie 1439 25484
Fayette 755 14155
Forest 14 702
Franklin 1679 18818
Fulton 42 1123
Greene 162 3889
Huntingdon 393 5295
Indiana 568 8224
Jefferson 107 3136
Juniata 169 2076
Lackawanna 2332 28816
Lancaster 7391 71030
Lawrence 490 7177
Lebanon 1890 17865
Lehigh 5428 54627
Luzerne 3981 42220
Lycoming 603 12098
McKean 51 4047
Mercer 662 10783
Mifflin 200 6003
Monroe 1767 21224
Montgomery 11738 133883
Montour 162 7580
Northampton 4301 50437
Northumberland 826 10638
Perry 195 3667
Philadelphia 30620 253875
Pike 559 5946
Potter 25 1046
Schuylkill 1046 17404
Snyder 236 3111
Somerset 195 9539
Sullivan 10 426
Susquehanna 290 4033
Tioga 53 3001
Union 438 9502
Venango 79 4351
Warren 42 3222
Washington 1238 23308
Wayne 204 5659
Westmoreland 2003 40060
Wyoming 72 2592
York 4333 54065

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 33 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 39 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,064 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,806 cases among employees, for a total of 26,870 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,308 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,204 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


