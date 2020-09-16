Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Tuesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on State Route 36 just north of McDonald Lane in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 31-year-old Anne E. Bugaj, of Tionesta, was operating a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, traveling south on State Route 36, when a deer entered the roadway.

The vehicle struck the deer, causing moderate damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Bugaj was using a seat belt, and her passenger, a four-year-old male from Tionesta, was properly secured in a child booster seat.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.