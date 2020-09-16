 

Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsTIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Tuesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on State Route 36 just north of McDonald Lane in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 31-year-old Anne E. Bugaj, of Tionesta, was operating a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, traveling south on State Route 36, when a deer entered the roadway.

The vehicle struck the deer, causing moderate damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Bugaj was using a seat belt, and her passenger, a four-year-old male from Tionesta, was properly secured in a child booster seat.

No injuries were reported.


