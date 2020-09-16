Say What?!: ‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion Listed for Five Nights on Airbnb

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – The California mansion made famous by the external shots in 1990-1996 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is being listed on Airbnb by star Will Smith, in partnership with the house’s owners.

Smith’s listing on Airbnb, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the sitcom, says the guests who book one of five available nights at the “Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around” will get to spend a night in a wing of the home that has been decorated in the distinctive 1990s style favored by Smith’s character.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.