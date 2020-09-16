State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception in Salem Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of Theft By Deception that occurred on Lakeview Drive, in Salem Township, Clarion County, involving a 72-year-old male victim from Emlenton.

Police say the incident was a scam stating it was from Publisher’s Clearing House. The incident occurred from 2:02 p.m. on December 12, 2019, to 8:00 a.m. September 9, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Elk Township

Around 9:54 p.m. on September 12, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 GM Terrain on Black Road near U.S. 322 in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 43-year-old Olivia Foster, of Cranberry, was subsequently arrested for DUI (alcohol). Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-03.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.