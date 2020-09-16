 

State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, DUI

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception in Salem Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of Theft By Deception that occurred on Lakeview Drive, in Salem Township, Clarion County, involving a 72-year-old male victim from Emlenton.

Police say the incident was a scam stating it was from Publisher’s Clearing House. The incident occurred from 2:02 p.m. on December 12, 2019, to 8:00 a.m. September 9, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Elk Township

Around 9:54 p.m. on September 12, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 GM Terrain on Black Road near U.S. 322 in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 43-year-old Olivia Foster, of Cranberry, was subsequently arrested for DUI (alcohol). Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-03.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

