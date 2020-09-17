A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 37.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

