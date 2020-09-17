Beverly J. Hughes, 82, of Seneca, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Born September 3, 1938, in Oil City, she was the only child of the late Eugene L. and Mary Esther Davis Master.

Beverly graduated 3rd in her class of Cranberry High School in 1956.

She worked in accounting for many local banks. In her younger years, she enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and canning. Later in life, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never missed doing a puzzle in the newspaper.

Mrs. Hughes was a member of Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

On January 27, 1958, she was married to Edward E. Hughes who preceded her in death on September 30, 1990.

On February 14, 2000, she was married to Jack D. Knight who preceded her in death on September 30, 2006.

Surviving are her daughter, Lori A. Houck of Seneca; two granddaughters, Jodi Burgdorfer and her husband Martin of Rockland, and Julie Burgdorfer and her husband Steven of Rockland; and three great-grandchildren, Dustin, Landon, and Kylie Burgdorfer.

Also surviving are four step-children, Jeffrey A. Knight, Robin L. Knight, Tammy L. Meeder, and Kimberly A. Harrison.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm and again at the Heckathorn United Methodist Church on Saturday from 10 to 11 am.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 am at Heckathorn United Methodist Church with Pastor Deborah Ackley-Killian officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

