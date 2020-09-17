BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Attorney Announces the Dismantling of Two Methamphetamine Trafficking Organizations Operating in Northwestern Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. – United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today the unsealing of two indictments returned by a federal grand jury in Erie, Pennsylvania, charging the leaders and members of separate drug trafficking organizations – one based in Erie and the other in Warren and Crawford Counties – with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

“We are going right to the source to stop these drug trafficking networks in their tracks and prevent them from putting methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs on the streets of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brady.

“Working with our state and local partners, we will take the fight to these drug dealers, to dismantle their operations in Erie, Titusville, Akron, Ohio or back to Mexico.”

The first indictment charges 15 Pennsylvania residents and an Ohio man with violating federal drug and firearms laws.

The nine-count Indictment, returned on September 8, 2020 and unsealed today, named as defendants:

Carina Elizabeth Tucker, 31, 116 West Walnut Street, Apt. 2, Titusville, Pennsylvania 16354;

Gale Arthur Flick, Jr., 47, 150 Depot Street, Garland, PA 16416;

Anthony James Stufflebeam, 33, currently incarcerated at SCI Albion;

Charles John Vanderhoff, 36, 1404 Eastwood Ave, Akron, Ohio;

Stephanie Ann Bryan, 29, N. Main Street, Apt. 208, Butler, PA;

Sarah Umanita Bloom, 29, currently incarcerated at SCI Muncy;

Rusty Jay Bingman, 45, 46924 Keyes Road, Titusville, PA 16354;

Scott Christopher Schreckengost, 42, 44820 Highway 77, Spartansburg, Pennsylvania 16434;

Kimberly Ann Gesin, 43, 990 Goodwin Road, Titusville, Pennsylvania 16354;

Cody Tobias Greeley, 24, 209 Donaldson Lane, Tidioute, PA 16351;

Tedra Mae McGarvie, 40, address unknown;

Trevor Allen McGarvie, 23, currently incarcerated at SCI Mercer;

Nicholas James Barnes, 27, address unknown;

Brandi Marie Hanna, 31, address unknown;

Kevin Wayne Huet; 31, 3427 Flat Road, Grand Valley, Pennsylvania 16420; and

Kevin John Frederick, 43, 33958 Dewey Court, Lot 6, Townville, PA.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, from in and around June 2018, to on or about February 28, 2020, the defendants conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distributed five hundred grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine as they participated in a methamphetamine distribution network that trafficked methamphetamine from Akron, Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania into Crawford, Venango and Warren Counties.

The Indictment alleges that Carina Elizabeth Tucker, Gale Arthur Flick, Jr., Anthony James Stufflebeam, and Rusty Jay Bingman maintained premises for the purpose of manufacturing, repackaging, and distributing the methamphetamine. Gale Arthur Flick, Jr. and Kevin Wayne Huet are also charged with possessing firearms during and in relation to drug trafficking activities, and Trevor Allen McGarvie is accused of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

In addition, the Indictment alleges that Carina Elizabeth Tucker, Gale Arthur Flick, Jr., and Anthony James Stufflebeam unlawfully distributed methamphetamine on specific charged dates and that on or about September 20, 2019, Carina Elizabeth Tucker knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully possessed with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10,000,000, or both for defendants Charles John Vanderhoff, Stephanie Ann Bryan, Sarah Umanita Bloom, Scott Christopher Schreckengost, Kimberly Ann Gesin, Cody Tobias Greeley, Tedra Mae McGarvie, Nicholas James Barnes, Brandi Marie Hanna and Kevin John Frederick; a maximum total sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $16,500,000, or both for Carina Elizabeth Tucker; a maximum total sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $11,750,000, or both for Gale Arthur Flick, Jr.,; a maximum total sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $11,500,000, or both for Anthony James Stufflebeam; a maximum total sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10,500,000, or both for Rusty Jay Bingman; and a maximum total sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10,250,000, or both for Trevor Allen McGarvie and Kevin Wayne Huet. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police – Troop E, Vice Unit, the Titusville Police Department, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office and the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

The second Indictment charges four residents of Erie, Pennsylvania, with violating federal drug laws.

The one-count Indictment, returned on August 11 and unsealed today, named as defendants:

Manuel Lucero, 53 and Leann Marie Winebrenner, 44, both of 4057 Garden Avenue, Erie, Pennsylvania; and

Jody Ann Joint, 30, and Robert Fulton, 29, both of 956 West Tenth Street, Erie, Pennsylvania, as defendants.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, from in and around November 2019, to in and around March 2020, the defendants conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distributed five hundred grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10,000,000, or both for each defendant. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Erie County Drug Task Force, Erie County Detectives, Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Strike Force, United States Postal Inspection Service, and the City of Erie Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting these cases on behalf of the government.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.