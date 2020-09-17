Cindy Sue Gravatt, 58, went to be with the Lord and her mom, Nancy, on Sunday September 13, 2020.

Cindy was born on June 20, 1962 in Franklin/Oil City, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her father, Jack Gravatt, brother, Jack Gravatt Jr., sister-in-law Sandra Gravatt, nephew Chad Ellis and his wife Brandy along with their children Moira, Kaden, and Ashton, nephew Nic Ellis and wife Cameron with their son Kasen, nephew Ethan Gravatt and wife Ashley along with their two, soon to be three children, Paisley and Jackson, nephew Dylan Gravatt and wife Kaylin along with their two children Lennox and Luka.

Cindy is also survived by many friends And extended family members including her best friend of 20 years, Terri Allen.

Anyone who knew Cindy knew she was a die hard Pittsburgh sports fan. She loved to sip a beer with friends and talk everything sports! Not only did Cindy love to watch sports but she was also an exceptional softball player. She has also been known to join a few bowling teams and loved to golf.

Cindy worked for Martek Global for over 15 years. Cindy’s favorite spot is Ledos, she watched all of her favorite games there and is a regular who is known and loved by everyone! Though we are all in shock of her sudden passing, we know Cindy wouldn’t miss the NFL season opener and we all will be watching and cheering along with her for the Steelers!

Online condolences may be shared by visiting everloved.com.

