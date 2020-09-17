Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tammy Dearth’s Zucchini Chips

Tammy and her husband, Gene, are happy to share their very own creation!

Instructions

1. Wash two zucchinis and slice in 1/8 inch thick pieces.

2. Place a single layer of zucchini slices on dehydrator rack.

3. Season with your favorites seasonings. (french fry seasoning, sea salt, garlic salt, etc.)

4. Dehydrate for 24 hours and enjoy delicious chips!

