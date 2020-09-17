Gov. Wolf Signs Order Increasing Indoor Dining Capacity to 50%

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine today signed new orders following the recent announcement that restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent starting Monday, September 21.

The order requires that serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m. starting on Monday, September 21, and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight.

Gov. Wolf previously said sales would have to end at 10 p.m.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the new order applies to both restaurants that do not self-certify to increase to 50 percent and those that choose to stay at 25 percent. There is no change to the requirements for the temporary sale of cocktails-to-go and take out alcohol sales from bars, restaurants, or hotels with a liquor license.

Restaurants that would like to increase their capacity rate to 50% are being required to go through a self-certification process. Restaurants can begin submitting their self-certification documents to the Open & Certified Pennsylvania database beginning on September 21.

The restaurants who choose to go through the self-certification process will appear in an Open & Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database of certified restaurants across the commonwealth and will receive Open & Certified Pennsylvania branded materials, such as window clings and other signage designating their certification, which they can display for customers and employees.

The self-certification documents and information about the Open & Certified Pennsylvania program will be available online on September 21 and will contain the following:

A list of requirements contained in the current restaurant industry guidance and enforcement efforts;

A statement that the owner has reviewed and agrees to follow these requirements;

The business’ maximum indoor occupancy number based on the fire code; and

A statement that the owner understands that the certification is subject to penalties for unsworn falsification to authorities.

The release states that restaurants should complete the online self-certification process by October 5, when enforcement relative to 50 percent occupancy will begin. However, self-certification will still be available after October 5.

“As we continue to take critical steps to continue to mitigate the spread of COVI-19, we also recognize that this pandemic has taken a significant toll on the food services industry, so we must balance public health and economic recovery,” Gov. Wolf said in the release.

“These orders give restaurants the ability to increase indoor occupancy safely while giving customers confidence when deciding to patronize a restaurant.”

The release also states that self-certifying will not lead to additional inspections, and says the occurrence of regularly scheduled or complaint-based inspections from enforcement agencies will not be affected by certification status. Health and safety violations from self-certified businesses will be handled first with warnings and education rather than fines or other penalties.

