Hearing for Knox Man Charged in Violent Incident Set for Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who was charged with assault during a violent incident in March is due back in court next week.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Randall Dean Renfrew II is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:15 a.m. on September 22.

Renfrew faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on a $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Beaver Township residence.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:42 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Whitling Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a physical domestic altercation between a father and son. While en route, the troopers were advised by dispatch that the fight was still physical, the parties involved were outside, and there was “a lot of screaming and yelling” on the phone.

At the scene, Corporal Hunsberger, of the Clarion-based State Police, drew his taser and was then able to take Randall Dean Renfrew II into custody.

Trooper McBridge then spoke to the victim, who reported Renfrew came to his house highly intoxicated and became physically combative. Renfrew then reportedly charged the victim and began punching him in the face and gouging his eyes. During the fight, Renfrew also kicked the victim multiple times.

The victim’s injuries included a laceration to the right forearm and another to his left cheek that were both bleeding, as well as red and very swollen eyes, the complaint notes.

Renfrew was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

