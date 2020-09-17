Larry G. Siegel, age 74, of Lucinda, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Highland Oaks at Water Run.

Born in Leeper, PA on June 24, 1946 to the late Paul T. Siegel and Mary Martina (Glosser) Siegel.

Larry graduated from North Clarion High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary and Music Education from Clarion University. Larry owned and operated Clarion House of Music as well as Larry Siegel Landscaping. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his family, playing the guitar, and horses.

Larry is survived by his three children: Kenneth (Katharine) Siegel of Pittsburgh, Molly Siegel of Pittsburgh and Matthew Siegel of Pittsburgh, and one grandchild, Charlotte Siegel of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul (Raine) Siegel of Erie and Bill (Marcia) Siegel of Pittsburgh. Five sisters, Genna Schwartz of Arizona, Mame Estadt of Clarion, Edna Siegel of Erie, Debbie (John) Burford of Clarion, and Mickey (Jim) Bowersox of Clarion. In addition, numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kenny Siegel, brother-in-law, Daniel Estadt, and two nephews, Danny Estadt and Jeff Graham.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion with Father Monty Sayers presiding.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Oaks for the compassionate care Larry received.

