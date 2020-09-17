Laura M. Mays, 76, of Oil City, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born December 30, 1943 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Harold E. and Doris Ruth Downing Shontz.

Laura attended Oil City schools and worked for Questor baby bottle factory and Oilwell Supply.

She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

On May 5, 1962, she was married to Arnold L. “Jake” Mays who survives.

In addition to her husband, surviving are two daughters, Cammie Stralko and her husband David of Oil City, and Laura Fonner and her husband Jerry of Dallas, WV; three grandchildren, Dustin Koziara and his wife Natalie, Cassi Davis and her husband Harley, and Paige Darr and her husband Brandon; and four great grandchildren, Jadon Davis, Landen Davis, Annabel Davis, and Easton Darr.

Also surviving are a brother, William Shontz and his wife Karen of Erie; and a sister, Debbie Griebel and her husband Steve of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant great granddaughter, Elliana Darr; an infant sister, Peggy Shontz; two brothers, Harold “Sonny” Shontz, and Edward Shontz; a sister, Doris Rodgers; and a special niece, Judy Rodgers Hartzell.



Visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 to 5 pm where a funeral service will follow at 5 pm with her nephew William Shontz officiating.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

To leave a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

