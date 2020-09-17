 

One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 933 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, September 17, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 17, that there are 933 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 147,923.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 152 cases, Centre is reporting an increase of 151, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 cases, and York is reporting an increase of 103 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 10 and September 16 is 176,997 with 5,700 positive cases. There were 24,529 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,913 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of ten new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,721,275 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 225 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 17, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/17/20 – 933
9/16/20 – 776
9/15/20 – 1,151
9/14/20 – 620
9/13/20 – 638
9/12/20 – 920
9/11/20 – 1,008

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  394 5 399 15
Butler  956 10 966 22
Clarion  112 1 113 3
Clearfield  292 1 293 1
Crawford  263 20 283 3
Elk  66 1 67 2
Forest  14 0 14 0
Indiana  568 28 596 12
Jefferson  107 0 107 2
McKean  51 0 51 2
Mercer  662 1 663 13
Venango  79 1 80 1
Warren  42 0 42 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 765 14515
Allegheny 11510 162251
Armstrong 399 6218
Beaver 1814 18452
Bedford 222 4161
Berks 6741 46020
Blair 540 15548
Bradford 118 6823
Bucks 8415 88393
Butler 966 20414
Cambria 528 21757
Cameron 8 415
Carbon 440 8650
Centre 1600 22025
Chester 6421 74600
Clarion 113 2953
Clearfield 293 6595
Clinton 185 3877
Columbia 848 7157
Crawford 283 7819
Cumberland 1716 27183
Dauphin 3644 40744
Delaware 11044 98897
Elk 67 2306
Erie 1446 25599
Fayette 759 14314
Forest 14 713
Franklin 1691 18961
Fulton 42 1130
Greene 165 3925
Huntingdon 393 5405
Indiana 596 8302
Jefferson 107 3147
Juniata 172 2087
Lackawanna 2337 28962
Lancaster 7436 71579
Lawrence 492 7210
Lebanon 1900 18011
Lehigh 5451 55092
Luzerne 3989 42453
Lycoming 610 12197
McKean 51 4063
Mercer 663 10854
Mifflin 207 6047
Monroe 1770 21365
Montgomery 11800 134874
Montour 162 7604
Northampton 4329 50814
Northumberland 832 10728
Perry 198 3710
Philadelphia 30718 255839
Pike 561 6003
Potter 25 1050
Schuylkill 1051 17535
Snyder 243 3147
Somerset 197 9614
Sullivan 11 428
Susquehanna 291 4060
Tioga 52 3022
Union 448 9599
Venango 80 4371
Warren 42 3241
Washington 1250 23458
Wayne 208 5714
Westmoreland 2021 40240
Wyoming 72 2603
York 4361 54432

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,095 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,825 cases among employees, for a total of 26,920 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,327 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,251 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

