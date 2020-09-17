One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 933 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 17, that there are 933 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 147,923.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 152 cases, Centre is reporting an increase of 151, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 cases, and York is reporting an increase of 103 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 10 and September 16 is 176,997 with 5,700 positive cases. There were 24,529 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,913 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of ten new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,721,275 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 225 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 17, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/17/20 – 933

9/16/20 – 776

9/15/20 – 1,151

9/14/20 – 620

9/13/20 – 638

9/12/20 – 920

9/11/20 – 1,008

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 394 5 399 15 Butler 956 10 966 22 Clarion 112 1 113 3 Clearfield 292 1 293 1 Crawford 263 20 283 3 Elk 66 1 67 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 568 28 596 12 Jefferson 107 0 107 2 McKean 51 0 51 2 Mercer 662 1 663 13 Venango 79 1 80 1 Warren 42 0 42 1

County Case Counts to Date