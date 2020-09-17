Opening Cross Country Race of 2020 Held at North Clarion

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – The first cross country race of the 2020 season was held recently at North Clarion. Pictured are the four varsity boy leaders approximately three-quarters of a mile into the 3.1 mile race. Left to right are Braden Rankin – Clarion-Limestone (1st), Gavin Hoover – Clarion (2nd), Keagan Phillips – Clarion (4th), Kaine McFarland – North Clarion (3rd). Photo courtesy of Roxanne McFarland.

