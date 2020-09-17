Pamela M. Barnes, 62, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born December 8, 1957 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Lewis “Dick” R. and Patricia E. (McKinley) Frantz. She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

A social butterfly, Pam was known to all to be a kind and compassionate friend. Not a day went by where she wasn’t on Facebook reaching out to her friends and keeping up with their daily news, and was an avid bingo player. She was also member of the Heckathorn United Methodist Church in Seneca. Pam would have liked everyone to know she was forever grateful for all the care and love she received from everyone over the years.

In addition to her father, Pam will be forever remembered by her two brothers, Lewis R. Frantz, III of Franklin, and Raymond A. Frantz (Kathy) of Greenville; her two sisters, Deborah S. Covington of Franklin, and Rebecca “Becky” L. Moore of Oil City; her six nephews, Jay Covington (Tori), Mike Moore, Zach Covington, Brad Moore (Kristy), Ryan Covington (Lauren), and Jacob Frantz; her fifteen great-nieces and great-nephews, Mariah (Travis), Noah, Camryn, Asher, Rowyn, Maddie, Casey, Cody, Alethea, Jasmine, Jade, Piper, Quinn, Paisley, and Maverick. She will also be missed by her many friends.

Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Frantz; and by her brother-in-law, Dale Moore.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Pam will be held privately for the family, with Reverend Deborah Ackley-Killian, pastor of the Heckathorn United Methodist Church, officiating.

Pam will be laid to rest in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

A live stream of Pam’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 1 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020. For those that wish to received a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Pam’s honor to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

