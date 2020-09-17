Plan for Downsized Autumn Leaf Festival Released

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has released its new plan for a downsized Autumn Leaf Festival with most events taking place at the Clarion Mall.

(Photo courtesy Autumn Leaf Festival)

According to a release from the Chamber, a smaller, downsized version of the 67th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival, with most of the events set to take place in Monroe Township, is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, through Saturday, October 3.

Previous plans for some Autumn Leaf Festival events in downtown Clarion were derailed when the Clarion Borough Council denied a special event request due to concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 truly has impacted our community in many different ways,” the release notes.

“All of us have been impacted by this, and our hope and goal is to provide an opportunity for individuals to take an hour to enjoy what we have here in Clarion while supporting our local businesses, restaurants, and entertainment.”

While health and safety concerns remain, a federal judge’s recent ruling that key components of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus mitigation strategy are unconstitutional, including the statewide limit on how many Pennsylvanians can gather in one place, may offer some relief to those concerned about liability should more people than expected attend the upcoming event.

In the release, the Chamber did also include a reminder that due to the current climate, they are asking those who attend to be safe when attending activities and shopping by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing.

The plans include food vendors, live music, a car show, and a kids’ carnival, among other events.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, October 1

Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Clarion: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 2

Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Clarion: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Food Vendors at the Clarion Mall: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Corn Hole Tournament at the Clarion Mall: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sherwin Williams Karaoke Night at the Clarion Mall: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 3

Sidewalk Sales (Downtown Clarion): 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Advanced Disposal Touch-a-Truck at the Clarion Mall: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Seven Mountains Media Kids Carnival at the Clarion Mall: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Food Vendors at the Clarion Mall: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Car Show sponsored by First Energy at the Clarion Mall: Noon to 5:00: p.m.

Live Concert at the Clarion Mall: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

First United National Bank “Oldies Concert” at the Clarion Mall: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. featuring “American Pie”

**Fireworks at the Clarion Mall – (tentative): 8:30 p.m.**

Food Vendors at the Mall include Red River Roadhouse, The Meadows Original Frozen Custard, and Fowlers Taffy, Candy/Caramel Apples, Lemonade & Cotton Candy.

Knights of Columbus Council #7549 will also be selling their Hot/Sweet Sausage at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge JEEP Ram on September 26 and September 27 and again on October 2, 3, and 4. You can also purchase your Regular or Hot Sausage at Mechanistic Brewing on Friday, October 2.

Clarion County ABATE announced on Wednesday that their annual ALF Motorcycle Show will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon in the Clarion American Legion parking lot (next to The Haskell House).

Mechanistic Brewing is also working on bringing in a couple of local craft vendors and entertainment on Friday, October 2, and will be capping off the day with ALF trivia.

Clarion River Brewing Company will once again have their “Beer Garden” in place for October 2 and October 3.

According to the release, the Chamber is also trying to cap off the evening with Fireworks from Pyrotecnico.

“If we can raise $5,000, we will have a show. If we are unable to raise the money, the Oldies Concert will be the last event until next year’s 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival(tm), which is slated for October 2 through October 10, 2021.”

