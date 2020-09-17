Say What?!: Study Suggests Robots Could Help With Mental Health in Senior Homes

A study jointly funded by the European Union and the Japanese government suggests robots programmed with the ability to carry on conversations can positively impact the mental health of seniors in care homes.

The authors of the CARESSES study said a “culturally competent robot” named Pepper was tested on residents of elderly care homes in Britain and Japan over the course of three years. Pepper’s artificial intelligence was designed to allow the robot to carry on culturally specific conversations with seniors.

