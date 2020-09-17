Local Woman Scammed Out of $1,700

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was recently scammed out of $1,700.

According to police, around 4:34 p.m. on September 13, a known 61-year-old female victim from Sigel received a call on her home phone from an unknown man purporting to be with Apple Fraud Department.

Police say the caller advised the victim that her Apple iCloud account had been hacked and said that it was necessary for him to upgrade her account. The caller was then able to persuade the victim to purchase three Google Play gift cards at a local store and provide him with the corresponding numbers associated with each card.

According to police, the victim was deceived out of a total of $1,700.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

