Sligo Sportsman Club to Hold 42 Target Archery Shoot This Weekend
SLIGO, Pa. – The Sligo Sportsman & Archery Club is hosting its final archery shoot of the year this weekend.
Sligo Sportsman & Archery Club, located at 1081 Elder Road, Sligo, PA 16255, is a local club made up of 45 members. The club was established in 1949. The club hosts a 10-week 3D archery shoot that usually starts in March, running through September.
With COVID this year, slight adjustments have been made to their regular schedule.
The final shoot is a two-day shoot held on September 19th and September 20th. This will be the 30th Annual Bow Hunters Rendezvous. Registration is from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This final course will have 42 targets set up as a Hunter’s set up with novelty shoots at the clubhouse.
Non-members pay $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for ages 12 to 16. Ages 11 and younger are free. Members get $1.00 off the shoot. There is also a discount for those who shoot the second day.
During their regular archery shoots, each set up has 30 targets with six divisions: men’s, women’s, youth, senior, competition, and traditional. Targets are anything ranging from deer, turkeys, raccoons, and even exotic animals. Their course is set up in maintained paths that give a nice walk through just a part of the 120-acre property that is free for members to utilize in hunting season.
Scorecards are given when individuals register, and participants can earn a free shoot for the best score in their class. These shoots usually occur from March through September with their dates posted on their Facebook page. COVID-19 restrictions have caused them to cancel a majority of their shoots, but the club has been able to host a few in August and September.
The club offers burgers, hot dogs, drinks, and more items available to purchase at each shoot.
Sligo Sportsman & Archery Club also has two ponds on the property that are stocked with fish for members to use. They offer the use of their 300-yard rifle range and the 20-yard indoor archery range. The club offers an Indoor Archery League each January. Multiple classes are offered depending on the interest of men, women, youth, and traditional shooters.
The club is always ready to welcome new members. Member fees are $20.00 to start, with a renewal fee of $15.00. Their current president is Carter Henry.
For more information, or for those who are interested in joining or just shooting, call 814-764-3746.
Check them out on Facebook for more information on any upcoming events and updates. The 2021 3D Shoot schedules will be available soon!
