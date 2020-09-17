SPONSORED: MCM Windows and Doors Can Help You Save on Winter Utility Bills
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Save on winter utility bills with high-performance, energy-efficient replacement windows from MCM Windows and Doors.
MCM Windows and Doors is Clarion’s only Authorized Dealer of many of the top brands of windows and doors including Viwinco Windows.
Viwinco has been manufacturing custom-made, high-performance, beautiful windows, and patio doors for over thirty years. Their replacement, new construction, and impact-resistant products are designed and engineered in-house from premium-quality materials. They oversee every step of the process, even hand-washing each window or door before it leaves their facility.
Drawing on a work ethic passed down through generations, their Pennsylvania-based family-owned and operated business provides exemplary service, short lead times, and the personalized attention that has made their name one of the most trusted in the industry.
Not only do all Viwinco vinyl window brands meet the requirements for consumers to receive the Energy Tax Credit, but they also meet the requirements at no extra charge (with Viwinco, the Energy Tax Credit requirements are standard features) whereas many other window manufacturers charge for features such as argon gas fill and low-e glass.
All Viwinco windows that include low-e glass, a non-conductance spacer, and argon gas fill meet the guidelines for thermal efficiency in all climate regions. Energy Star, a voluntary program launched by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, was created to help consumers easily identify products, homes, and buildings that save energy and money and help protect the environment. Viwinco proudly offers customers products with the Energy Star label.
Viwinco also comes with NFRC labeling on each window, and the Manufacturer’s Certification can be printed from their website when a customer is ready to claim their tax credit.
Viwinco Windows come with a Limited Lifetime Warranty with lifetime coverage against manufacturing defects in the vinyl such as peeling, flaking, or blistering. The sealed insulated glass unit is warranted against defects resulting in material obstruction of vision from film formation (caused by dust or moisture in the dead air space of the sealed unit). Should the glass fail, Viwinco, Inc. will provide the purchaser with a replacement sealed glass unit at no charge.
To learn more about Viwinco windows, visit their extensive website at www.viwinco.com.
MCM Windows and Doors is located at 58 MCM Lane, Strattanville, PA. For more information, visit their website: https://mcmwindowsanddoors.com, or call 814-764-3708.
