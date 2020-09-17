Our hearts are broken, as we announce the passing of Susan (Helms) Boocks, 64, on September 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with Giloblastoma.

Susan was surrounded by her daughter, Jypsie Smith Etris, sister, Brenda Morrison and family friend, Sarina Morris as she entered into eternal rest at home in Indian Trail, NC.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Boocks; daughter, Jypsie; sister and Brother-in-law, Brenda and Roy Morrison; step-children, Bob (wife, Darla) Boocks, Heather (husband, Ryan) Day, Jim (wife, Sara) Boocks, Breanna (husband, Johnny) Shook; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; Uncle and Aunt Cecil; and Margret Porter of VA.

She was predeceased by her parents, Garfield and Bertha (Porter) Helms and grandparents, Luther and Edna Porter.

She was employed by Fenrestra for many years before moving to PA on July 20th, 1995. In PA, Susan worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a Postmaster being recognized for many professional accomplishments, she also worked with the American Red Cross before being diagnosed with brain cancer in December 2019.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 10:45 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home Harrisburg. The funeral service will be held after the visitation at 11:00 am at Hartsell Funeral Home Harrisburg. Burial will follow at the West Concord Cemetery at 331 Union Cemetery Rd SW, Concord.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Boocks family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.