Volleyball Roundup: September 14-15

Volleyball Roundup: Sep. 14-15

Monday, Sep. 14

Union vs DuBois Central Catholic

(3-0 Union)

Game 1- 25-17 Union

Game 2- 25-20 Union

Game 3- 25-17 Union

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 4 aces, 6 kills

Kiera Croyle: 3 aces, 1 kill

Morgan Cumberland: 12 assists

Union moves to 1-0.

DuBois Central Catholic won the JV match 2-0.

Tuesday, Sep. 15

Union at Cranberry

(3-2 Cranberry)

Game 1- 26-24 Union

Game 2-25-16 Cranberry

Game 3- 25-15 Cranberry

Game 4- 25-16 Union

Game 5- 15-13 Cranberry

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 12 kills 3 aces

Hailey Kriebel: 5 kills

Maggie Minick: 4 kills

Drew Davis: 3 kills 9 aces

Morgan Cumberland: 30 set assists

Union moves to 1-1.

JV Split (1-1)

Game 1- 25-11 Cranberry

Game 2-25-12 Union

Keystone at Karns city

(3-0 Keystone)

25-18 Keystone

25-15 Keystone

29-27 Keystone

Top Performers for Keystone:

Alyssa Weaver: 20 points, 5 aces, 7 set assists

Alexandria Johnston: 10 set assists, 1 kill, 13 points

Leah Exley: 5 blocks 4 kills

Jozee Weaver: 5 kills

Ceayra Altman: 5 kills

JV

(2-1 KC)

17-25 Karns City

21-25 Karns City

25-12 Keystone

Top Performers for Keystone:

Isabella Duffee: 6 points

Bryanna Mong: 6 points, 6 digs, 6 set assists

Cameron Peters: 10 dig

Audrey Burrows: 5 kills.

Keystone plays Clarion on Thursday.

Clarion Area vs Redbank Valley

(3-0 Clarion)

25-9 Clarion

26-24 Clarion

25-5 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 18 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces

Erica Selfridge: 9 kills, 8 digs

Breanna Campbell: 33 set assists, 8 digs

JV

(2-0 Clarion)

25-16 Clarion

25-16 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Brianne Pierce: 14 digs

Gia Babington: 3 kills

Taylor Alston: 6 set assists, 3 digs

