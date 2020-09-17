 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Volleyball Roundup: September 14-15

Thursday, September 17, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Korrin-Burns-Clarion-Emily-Wetzel-Andrea-Meals-A-C-Valley-Kim-ConstantinoVolleyball Roundup: Sep. 14-15

Monday, Sep. 14

Union vs DuBois Central Catholic

(3-0 Union)

Game 1- 25-17 Union

Game 2- 25-20 Union

Game 3- 25-17 Union

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 4 aces, 6 kills

Kiera Croyle: 3 aces, 1 kill

Morgan Cumberland: 12 assists

Union moves to 1-0.

DuBois Central Catholic won the JV match 2-0.

Tuesday, Sep. 15

Union at Cranberry

(3-2 Cranberry)

Game 1- 26-24 Union

Game 2-25-16 Cranberry

Game 3- 25-15 Cranberry

Game 4- 25-16 Union

Game 5- 15-13 Cranberry

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 12 kills 3 aces

Hailey Kriebel: 5 kills

Maggie Minick: 4 kills

Drew Davis: 3 kills 9 aces

Morgan Cumberland: 30 set assists

Union moves to 1-1.

JV Split (1-1)

Game 1- 25-11 Cranberry

Game 2-25-12 Union

Keystone at Karns city

(3-0 Keystone)

25-18 Keystone

25-15 Keystone

29-27 Keystone

Top Performers for Keystone:

Alyssa Weaver: 20 points, 5 aces, 7 set assists

Alexandria Johnston: 10 set assists, 1 kill, 13 points

Leah Exley: 5 blocks 4 kills

Jozee Weaver: 5 kills

Ceayra Altman: 5 kills

JV

(2-1 KC)

17-25 Karns City

21-25 Karns City

25-12 Keystone

Top Performers for Keystone:

Isabella Duffee: 6 points

Bryanna Mong: 6 points, 6 digs, 6 set assists

Cameron Peters: 10 dig

Audrey Burrows: 5 kills.

Keystone plays Clarion on Thursday.

Clarion Area vs Redbank Valley

(3-0 Clarion)

25-9 Clarion

26-24 Clarion

25-5 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 18 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces

Erica Selfridge: 9 kills, 8 digs

Breanna Campbell: 33 set assists, 8 digs

JV

(2-0 Clarion)

25-16 Clarion

25-16 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Brianne Pierce: 14 digs

Gia Babington: 3 kills

Taylor Alston: 6 set assists, 3 digs


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.