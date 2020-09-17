Volleyball Roundup: September 14-15
Monday, Sep. 14
Union vs DuBois Central Catholic
(3-0 Union)
Game 1- 25-17 Union
Game 2- 25-20 Union
Game 3- 25-17 Union
Top Performers for Union:
Dominika Logue: 4 aces, 6 kills
Kiera Croyle: 3 aces, 1 kill
Morgan Cumberland: 12 assists
Union moves to 1-0.
DuBois Central Catholic won the JV match 2-0.
Tuesday, Sep. 15
Union at Cranberry
(3-2 Cranberry)
Game 1- 26-24 Union
Game 2-25-16 Cranberry
Game 3- 25-15 Cranberry
Game 4- 25-16 Union
Game 5- 15-13 Cranberry
Top Performers for Union:
Dominika Logue: 12 kills 3 aces
Hailey Kriebel: 5 kills
Maggie Minick: 4 kills
Drew Davis: 3 kills 9 aces
Morgan Cumberland: 30 set assists
Union moves to 1-1.
JV Split (1-1)
Game 1- 25-11 Cranberry
Game 2-25-12 Union
Keystone at Karns city
(3-0 Keystone)
25-18 Keystone
25-15 Keystone
29-27 Keystone
Top Performers for Keystone:
Alyssa Weaver: 20 points, 5 aces, 7 set assists
Alexandria Johnston: 10 set assists, 1 kill, 13 points
Leah Exley: 5 blocks 4 kills
Jozee Weaver: 5 kills
Ceayra Altman: 5 kills
JV
(2-1 KC)
17-25 Karns City
21-25 Karns City
25-12 Keystone
Top Performers for Keystone:
Isabella Duffee: 6 points
Bryanna Mong: 6 points, 6 digs, 6 set assists
Cameron Peters: 10 dig
Audrey Burrows: 5 kills.
Keystone plays Clarion on Thursday.
Clarion Area vs Redbank Valley
(3-0 Clarion)
25-9 Clarion
26-24 Clarion
25-5 Clarion
Top Performers for Clarion:
Korrin Burns: 18 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces
Erica Selfridge: 9 kills, 8 digs
Breanna Campbell: 33 set assists, 8 digs
JV
(2-0 Clarion)
25-16 Clarion
25-16 Clarion
Top Performers for Clarion:
Brianne Pierce: 14 digs
Gia Babington: 3 kills
Taylor Alston: 6 set assists, 3 digs
