Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Karen Craig’s Peach Cobbler

You can bet if Karen made a dish, it’s going to be superb!

Instructions

1. Place 6-8 cups of sliced peaches (drained) in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish.

2. Mix together with a fork until crumby:



2 cups flour2 tsp baking powder1 tsp salt1 cup sugar2 slightly beaten eggs

3. Sprinkle mixture over peaches.

4. Pour 2/3 cup melted butter over everything.

5. Next, mix and sprinkle on top:

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup sugar

6. Bake at 350 degrees for 60-70 minutes. When you think it is done, reach in and tap the top of the cobbler. If it is soft, bake longer until the top is firm. Enjoy!

