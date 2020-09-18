 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Karen Craig’s Peach Cobbler

Friday, September 18, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You can bet if Karen made a dish, it’s going to be superb!

Instructions

1. Place 6-8 cups of sliced peaches (drained) in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish.

2. Mix together with a fork until crumby:

2 cups flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 cup sugar
2 slightly beaten eggs

3. Sprinkle mixture over peaches.

4. Pour 2/3 cup melted butter over everything.

5. Next, mix and sprinkle on top:
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 cup sugar

6. Bake at 350 degrees for 60-70 minutes. When you think it is done, reach in and tap the top of the cobbler. If it is soft, bake longer until the top is firm. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.