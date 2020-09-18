Clarion Hospital Reports One New Coronavirus Case

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported one new positive COVID-19 test since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, September 18, 2020:

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/17/2020: 5,169

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 4,063

Positives: 103

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/17/2020: 18,762

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 6,587

Positives: 327

Hospital Inpatients. As of 09/18/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 5 patients. 0 suspected. 5 confirmed. 0 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Don’t touch your face.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

– Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

