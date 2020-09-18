DEP Offers $400K in Grants for Environmental Education Projects, Free Webinar on How to Apply

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has $400,000 in grant funding available for youth and adult environmental education projects in 2021-22 and will hold a free webinar on October 14 on how to apply.

(Photo Courtesy of Penn’s Woods Photography)

Environmental Education Grants are available to schools, colleges, nonprofit community and environmental organizations, county conservation districts, and businesses.

“As this challenging year reinforces, our natural resources play an integral role in Pennsylvanians’ health and quality of life,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “In the field, classroom, and community, environmental educators help develop stewards who can make informed decisions and take meaningful action to restore and protect these natural resources today and for future generations of Pennsylvanians.”

Educators can learn how best to apply for grants in a free live webinar on Wednesday, October 14, from 1:00 to 2:30 PM. DEP Environmental Education Director Bert Myers will walk through the application process, offer tips, and answer questions. Registration is required.

While all topics are considered for funding, projects that address climate change, environmental justice, and water quality are given additional priority consideration.

Project examples include tours, demonstrations, and hands-on learning experiences and workshops on stream monitoring, rain gardens, wetlands, green infrastructure, and other watershed stewardship; solar and other renewable energy, alternative transportation, energy conservation, and other approaches to address climate change; and improving air quality and community and municipal partnerships to address local environmental challenges. For more examples, see the 55 projects that received 2020-21 funding.

Projects with a local focus may receive up to $3,000, and regional or statewide initiatives may receive up to $20,000. Projects that engage students and teachers at the local, state, and national levels may be awarded up to $85,000.

Applications must be submitted through eGrants. (First-time users will need to register.) The application deadline is December 11, 2020. Instructions are available at Environmental Education Grants.

The Environmental Education Grants program was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, which mandates setting aside 5 percent of the pollution fines and penalties DEP collects annually for environmental education in Pennsylvania. More than 2,020 organizations have received more than $11 million in grants since the program began.

