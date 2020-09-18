Elaine A. Daugherty, age 79, of Summerville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on September 17, 2020.

She was born in Grove City on February 6, 1941, to the late Gerald Aaron and Audrey (Baughman) Aaron. She and her husband, Gerald W. Daugherty celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this past April, and together they raised their family while residing in Henderson (19 yr.) and Kingsville (34 yr.) She was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who worked tirelessly for her family, church, and community.

Elaine earned a Bachelor degree in Education from Clarion State Teachers College. She taught two years in Brookville before taking time to raise six children. For many years, she was a substitute teacher in the Clarion Limestone School District, where in addition to teaching, she was a valued friend to her colleagues and the administration and a supporter of all children. In fact, she was a teacher all her life, at school but especially at home. She taught all her children the skills to “take care of a family,” but more importantly she modeled a work ethic that would allow each to find meaning and success.

Elaine was a true homemaker. She loved cooking and baking. Her door was always open. Anyone who visited was served, at the very least, homemade pie or cookies if not a meal. No one ever went away hungry. She was also an avid gardener who canned and froze enough food to feed an army every year. She crocheted, embroidered, quilted, and sewed clothes for her family. In the community, she was an active member of the Roseville Grange and Kingsville Homemaker’s. While her children were in school, she was a member of the C-L Band Parent Association, C-L Booster Club, and a 4-H leader. As busy as she was in summers, for nearly 25 years, she took a week or two of “vacation” to volunteer as head cook at PA Christian Camp.

Elaine was a member of the Church of Christ. Over the course of her life, she met with many congregations and was an active vacation Bible school and Sunday school teacher. Her final church family was the Roseville congregation.

She is survived by a large and loving family including her husband, Gerald W., four sons: David M. of Tokyo, James M. (Julie) of Titusville, Aaron W. (Melissa) of Corsica and Wessley D. of Summerville; and two daughters, Faith D. (Robert) Gleim of Bellefonte and Rebecca S. (Jim) McCain of Franklin, IN. Also surviving is a brother, James R. Baughman of Marienville and a sister, Dora Jean Phillips of Cherry Tree, PA. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren: Justin, Shannon, Cameron, Jenna, Jacob, Kristen, Jimmy, Jakob, Johnathan and Wylee, and three great-grandchildren: River, Daisy, and Oliver James.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and 2 great-grandchildren: Mark Aaron and Adeline Mae.

Friends and family will be received on September 21st from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. Funeral Services will be begin at 12:00 pm with Minister John Kerr officiating. Interment will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Crates.

For those who are unable to attend the service in person, an online streaming service will be provided through the Goble webpage or through the Goble Facebook page.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to please stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

