Hearing for Jefferson County Man Accused of Sex With 15-Year-Old Set for Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in Redbank Township is due in court next week.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Tyson James Titler, of Brockway, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:30 a.m. on September 22.

He faces the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years Older, Felony 2



– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on June 29, Clarion-based State Police were advised of a man who was discovered at a residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, an investigation found the man, later identified as Tyson James Titler, had been invited to the residence by a known juvenile victim around 12:30 a.m. on June 29 for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim.

Titler fled the residence prior to the arrival of police at the scene, the complaint notes.

Police then made contact with Titler by phone and requested an interview.

When questioned by police, Titler reportedly admitted to knowing the victim was 15 years old. He also reportedly admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim, according to the complaint.

Titler stated he initially met the victim through a “dating app.” Then, he met the victim in person at a restaurant in New Bethlehem in February of 2020, the complaint states.

The complaint states the victim was also interviewed and admitted to meeting Titler via a “dating app” and then engaging in sexual intercourse with him on June 29.

Titler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:15 p.m. on August 25.

