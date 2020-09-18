James P. Cauvel, 62, a well-known, and well loved resident of Franklin; died peacefully Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Jim was born April 4, 1958, in Franklin; a beloved son of Anita Martens Cauvel, and the late Richard E. Cauvel.

Jim was a partner in his family’s business, Cauvel Auto Sales in Franklin and Reno; and Cauvel’s Mobile Home Park in Franklin.

He absolutely loved automobiles and fast cars. He enjoyed traveling south to Florida and enjoyed spending as much time as he could at the ocean. He looked forward to trips he would take in his RV/Motorhome, and boating. He also enjoyed the companionship of his “little girl”, Dippy the cat. Jim’s presence will be deeply missed by all those who loved him, and those friends whose lives he enriched.

He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, attending the Franklin Kingdom Hall. He absolutely loved sharing, and spreading his faith to others.

He was married April 20, 1985, to the former Cynthia J. Castro, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his beloved mother, Anita Cauvel; and by a sister, Chris Moyse and husband, Gary; and his brother, Richard E. “Rick” Cauvel, Jr. all of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his father, and by a brother-in-law, Edward M. Castro.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its present mandates set by the Governing Bodies of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a celebration of Jim’s life will be planned and announced at a later time.

Interment in Franklin Cemetery shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: The Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses by visiting: www.JW.org; or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

