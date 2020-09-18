John J. Goreczny, 90, of 17 Locust St. Rousevile, PA, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home.

Heaven has gained a Sunday Morning Chef.

Born December 11, 1929 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late John J. and Veronica Jamroz Goreczny. John attended Assumption B.V.M. Schools and was a 1948 graduate of Oil City High School.

He served in the United States Army as a Sgt. during the Korean War.

On May 24, 1957, he married Sandra L. Guyton at St. Columbkille Church in Stoneboro and she survives. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together.

John was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary daily. He was a longtime member of St. Venantius Church. He was a lector, a eucharistic minister, served as an alter server for funerals and was in the men’s breakfast club. John also was involved with the Wednesday prayer group.

John cooked breakfast every week for his children and grandchildren and was known for his Papa Eggs. John would always say if you come here and leave hungry, it was your own fault.

Another quote from John was: “I am not a rich man when it comes to money, but with friends and family I am a millionaire.”

He thoroughly enjoyed his Polish Heritage and his family and loved to dance the Polka.

He was awarded the Pope John Paul II Medal from Fr. Justin Pino for his volunteer work at the Assumption Parish in Oil City.

John always had a garden and enjoyed being with family and being in the outdoors and loved to play the harmonica, which he played a few weeks ago to his great grandchildren. He was proud to be self-taught and was able to play Silent Night for St. Venantius Christmas Eve Mass.

He was a member of the Pulaski PNA Club, the Eagles and the VFW.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Teresa Rudolph & her husband Joe of Seneca, Mike Goreczny & his wife Bonnie of Schertz, TX, Rick Goreczny & his wife Carol of Oil City, John Goreczny & his wife Barbara of Franklin, and Matthew Goreczny & his wife Traci of Oil City.

He is also survived by 16 grandchildren: Nicole Rudolph, Jamie Wilson, Megan Klugh, Jeremy Goreczny, Brandy Goreczny, R.J. Goreczny, Greg Goreczny, Angela Norwood, Joshua Goreczny, Jarod Goreczny, Michael Lardin, Megan Marzolf, Leanne Campbell, Nathan Goreczny, Shannon Goreczny, and Jason Goreczny.

He is survived by 15 great-grandchildren, as well.

He is also survived by his sister Mary Aleksiewicz, sisters in law Helen Goreczny and Kay Goreczny, and special neighbor Adam Nelson.

John was preceded in death by a son Mark Goreczny, and by brothers Stephen, Valentine, Andrew, Joseph Anthony, Edward, Frank, and Michael Goreczny and by sisters Cecilia Goreczny and Elizabeth Burchanowski.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial for his St. Venantius Family and his own family will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday in St. Venantius Church. Due to Covid restrictions, numbers have to be limited.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with Honors Accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

