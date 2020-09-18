Judith A. Amsler, 83, of Venus, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Born November 7, 1936, she was one of 11 children born to L. Wayne and Clara Walker Hilyer, of Marienville, Pa.

Judy graduated from East Forest High School, Class of 1954.

On June 18, 1960, she married the love of her life, Ted Amsler, of Venus. They were married in the Marienville Methodist Church with Rev. James Kane officiating.

She had worked in the office of United Refining Co. of Warren before moving to Oil City in 1960. In 1970, they built their home in Venus, doing most of the work themselves. After moving to Venus in 1970, Mrs. Amsler worked for Cranberry Area School District Pinegrove cafeteria for 26 years, where 23 of those years she served as head cook. She retired in 1998.

She was a member of Venus United Evangelical Church and was also a member of the AARP bowling league at Seneca Lanes in Seneca. She enjoyed her family, family get-togethers, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and her constant companion; her dog, Misti.

Judy is survived by her husband Theodore Amsler of Venus and their children: Michael and wife, Debra, of Titusville; Mark and wife, Debbie, of Venus; and Linda Brittner and husband, Fred, of Knox. Also surviving are nine grandchildren – Ben Amsler and wife, Nicole, of New York, Hunter Amsler of Pittsburgh and Bella Amsler of Titusville; Jeremy Amsler and wife, Ali, of Seneca, Alicia Fruto and husband, Josimar, of Zelienople and Kayla Holtz and husband, Peyton, of Rhode Island; and Zachary Lutz and wife, Danielle, of Emlenton, Shane Lutz and wife, Sara, of Clearfield and Tabatha Beveridge and husband, Brad, of Oil City. Nineteen great grandchildren also survive – Theo, Louisa and Henry Amsler; Alexis Amsler; Savannah, Gavin and Arianna Fruto; Tyree and Hamilton Holtz; David and Callie Lutz; Alina, Paxton, Harper and Vera Lutz; Samantha and Nicolas Howland; and Aubrey and Dominic Beveridge. Judy’s siblings surviving include three brothers – Robert Hilyer and wife, Barb, of Marienville; Kenneth Hilyer and wife, Kay, of Hadley; and James Hilyer and wife, Marge, of Dempseytown. Numerous nieces and nephew also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers -in-law – Gerald Cotton, Max Silvis, Paul Carter, Ralph Antonacci, Bill Motter, Roland McAfoose and Neil Kahle; a brother – Wayne (Buck) Hilyer; six sisters – Margaret Carter, Pat Gadley, Phyllis Kahle, Carolyn Silvis, Joan Antonacci and Jill Motter; and two sisters-in-law – Donna Cotton and Beverly McAfoose

Due to COVID, there will be no visitation or memorial service for the public. A private ceremony will be held by the immediate family.

Memorials can be made to United Evangelical Church in Venus and the Clarion Cancer Center in Clarion, Pa.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. of Fryburg, PA will be caring for the family.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

