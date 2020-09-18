Man Charged Following Undercover Heroin Sting Due in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man caught in an undercover heroin sting is due in court next week.

Court documents indicate 64-year-old James Thomas Brown is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 a.m. on September 22, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 2



– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an undercover sting that took place in August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on August 14, Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement (CNET) agents met with a confidential informant (C.I.) who advised he/she could assist in the purchase of heroin from James T. Brown.

The complaint states several consensual recorded phone calls were then made between the C.I. and Brown, and a meeting location in East Brady was agreed upon. It was agreed that Brown would sell the C.I. four bundles of heroin for $500.00.

CNET agents then traveled to the meeting location and set up surveillance.

According to the complaint, Brown arrived alone in a gray/silver Mitsubishi sedan, and CNET agents observed as the C.I. got into Brown’s vehicle. The C.I. then returned from the vehicle with a baggie containing rice and four bundles of purported heroin, banded with black rubber bands.

Brown was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on September 4.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.