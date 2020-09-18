 

Michelle L. Walter

Friday, September 18, 2020 @ 08:09 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_1402 (1)Michelle L. Walter, 51, of Summerville, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her home.

Born in Brookville, on May 21, 1969, she is the daughter of the late Dary Mineweaser and Patricia Buzard Mineweaser. Her mother survives.

She was a graduate of Brookville High School and Clarion County Vo Tech School as an L.P.N.

On September 26, 1914, she married Anson Walter. He survives.

Her favorite pastimes were spending time at home with her family and cooking. She loved time spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are her son, Devon (Lindsay) West, of North Huntington, PA.; two daughters, Kylie and Aubree West, both of Summerville; four grandchildren, Layla, Braxton, Sawyer and Harper; and two brothers, Jason Mineweaser, of Brookville and Chad Mineweaser, of Bluefield, WV.

Her father precedes her in death.

There will be no public services.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

