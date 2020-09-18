Newly Remodeled University Inn Reopens Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The University Inn in Clarion reopened on Wednesday, September 16, with a new and improved look.

Owner Chris Smith (pictured above) told exploreClarion.com that the business initially closed on March 13, amid the first round of COVID-19 mitigation orders, but the business was able to reopen for a month in June before changes in the mitigation plan led them to close again.

“We’ve been closed for a total of six months so far this year,” Smith said. “For me, with the restrictions, it wasn’t worth it to be open.”

While the closures have been difficult, he’s hoping for better times ahead.

“When I first opened back up, for that one month in June, that was a good month. It was promising.”

Smith, who was recovering from chemotherapy following a bout with skin cancer when the pandemic first hit, noted he had to be cautious because of having a compromised immune system.

“I can’t be exposed to the virus.”

However, rather than just sit back and wait to be able to reopen, Smith decided to use the time the business was closed productively.

“Through the years, my brother worked construction and my best friend is in construction, and whenever they had materials that they were going to throw away that other companies didn’t want and were just going to pitch them, I would go and take them and put them in my basement.”

Smith said among the items in his basement, he had some very nice granite that he decided to use to redo the main bar.

“I bet there was two or three tons of granite. It’s unbelievably heavy.”

Along with the granite, he had other materials, including tile they used to redo the floor in the area around the pool table.

Smith said over the years, he has also collected some special materials, including the 200-year-old Wormy Chestnut, which was pulled from a barn in Knox, that is used in the stairs to the pool table area and in some of the end posts of the bar.

Along with the material he collected over the years, Smith also purchased some brick-board to refinish the wall in the digital jukebox area and added a new fireplace at the far end of the bar area that he’s been quite pleased with.

“This thing is dynamite,” he noted.

When the business closed, Smith said that he didn’t have much else to do, so working to improve the business seemed like the smart way to go.

“We totally tore everything apart, cleaned it, put it back together, made it better than it was,” he said.

“I just stayed in here and worked every day.”

Along with the changes in the look of the business, a popcorn machine and a small menu of food items are also new to the business.

“I’m not sure how far I’m going to go into it, but this is going to give me a chance because people have to order food first.”

Smith noted that while the future is still uncertain, he is happy with the updates he was able to make and glad to be back in business.

“I don’t know what this (reopening) is going to be like, but it’s a nice, clean neighborhood pub with good food, good service, and it’s better than it ever was. I love how it looks.”

